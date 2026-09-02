Marchessault (undisclosed) is expected to be available for training camp, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports Tuesday.

General manager Chris MacFarland believes the Predators will have all their players ready for camp. Marchessault will be trying to bounce back from a tough 2025-26, in which he was limited to 31 points in 62 regular-season contests. The 35-year-old winger can be tentatively penciled in for a top-six role with power-play time, but he could slide to the third line and second power-play unit if some of Nashville's prospects take a big leap heading into the year.