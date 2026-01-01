Annunen turned aside 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas struck twice before the midway point in the first period to put the Predators on the ropes early, but Annunen kept his focus and slammed the door shut the rest of the way. The 25-year-old netminder has won back-to-back starts for the first time all season, giving Nashville's backup a bit of momentum heading into 2026, but through 12 outings he sports a 3-5-1 record with a 3.29 GAA and .875 save percentage.