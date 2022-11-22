Granlund scored one goal on three shots, notched one helper and registered one block in the Predators' 4-3 shootout victory over the Coyotes on Monday.

Granlund didn't miss a beat Monday night, scoring the game's first goal on the man advantage seven minutes into the first period. Over the course of his career, the 10-year veteran has proven to be a crafty facilitator and is showing no signs of regression with 13 helpers in his first 19 contests this year.