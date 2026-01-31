Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenburg (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders.
Andreas Englund will enter the lineup for Blankenburg, who will miss at least one game while under the weather. Blankenburg's next chance to play is Monday versus the Blues. He has earned three points over his last eight contests.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Forces overtime Tuesday•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Pots goal in loss•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Offers pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Tallies power-play goal•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Adds two more points•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Strikes on power play in loss•