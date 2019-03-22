Predators' Rem Pitlick: Inks entry-level deal
Pitlick agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Friday.
Pitlick will make the jump from college to the pros after wrapping up his junior season at the University of Minnesota. The Hobey Baker Award nominee racked up 21 goals and 24 assists and led the Golden Gophers with 45 points (a career high). The center figures to link up with AHL Milwaukee on an ATO before his deal kicks in for 2019-20.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...