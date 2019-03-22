Predators' Rem Pitlick: Inks entry-level deal

Pitlick agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Friday.

Pitlick will make the jump from college to the pros after wrapping up his junior season at the University of Minnesota. The Hobey Baker Award nominee racked up 21 goals and 24 assists and led the Golden Gophers with 45 points (a career high). The center figures to link up with AHL Milwaukee on an ATO before his deal kicks in for 2019-20.