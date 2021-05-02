Grimaldi was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game Saturday against the Stars.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone, as the 28-year-old Grimaldi has been in and out of the lineup all season, and furthermore has never played a full season in the NHL in his career. Given that the Preds are desperately clinging to a playoff spot with just four games remaining, it will be interesting to see if Grimaldi can work his way back into the lineup at some point down the stretch.
