McDonagh was held off the scoresheet for the sixth time in the past seven games Saturday against the Canucks.

McDonagh recorded 26 points in 71 games for the Lightning last season. Now with four points in his first 12 outings as a Predator, he is currently on pace to put up similar numbers this year. His career-high 46 point season was back in 2018-19, but those days are clearly in the past for the 33-year-old blueliner. Manage your expectations accordingly.