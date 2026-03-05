Ufko is expected to be called up from AHL Milwaukee prior to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.

The Predators traded Nick Blankenburg to the Avalanche on Wednesday, freeing up a long-term spot on the blue line for Ufko. In 50 AHL games this season, Ufko has stood out with 11 goals and 44 points. The 2021 fourth-round pick has developed well and will likely get a look in a bottom-four role initially, with the potential to take on more minutes if he adjusts quickly.