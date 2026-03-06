Ufko notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Ufko was called up after Nick Blankenburg was traded to the Avalanche on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Ufko has 44 points in 50 AHL games with Milwaukee and will now get a chance to prove himself with the Predators, albeit in a third-pairing role to begin with. He's got the talent to be a major part of Nashville's blue line moving forward, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on how he does with this audition. Thursday's contest was just his second career NHL game.