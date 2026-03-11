Ufko scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Ufko looked like a seasoned veteran, slaloming through the Kraken's defense to tuck in his first NHL goal. The 22-year-old blueliner has two points, two shots on net and a minus-1 rating over three contests with the Predators so far. Ufko is on the third pairing and second power-play unit, so he's far from a lock to keep producing offense, though his talent is already evident.