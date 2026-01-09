Ufko scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 7-3 win over Manitoba on Thursday.

Ufko continues to be excellent at the AHL level. He's been especially good lately with two goals and seven assists over his last five outings. The defenseman has a total of nine goals and 33 points over 32 appearances this season, which makes it look like it'll only be a matter of time before he gets a look with the Predators.