Stamkos scored twice on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Stamkos' first goal was a game-tying tally on the power play at 11:39 of the third period. He potted the go-ahead goal -- the eventual game-winner -- just 1:38 later. The 35-year-old's offense has been maligned for nearly all of his Nashville tenure, but he's been changing some minds lately. Stamkos has nine goals and five helpers over his last nine outings, and he's up to 17 goals, 25 points (six on the power play), 91 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-9 rating over 38 appearances this year.