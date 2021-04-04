Panarin scored twice, including a power-play goal, in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo. He finished with three shots and two blocks.

Panarin opened the scoring with a bit of a strange one midway through the second period, grabbing a wild rebound all the way at the half-wall and depositing it into an open net before Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark could recover. Panarin added his second goal late in the second period, hammering a one-timer top shelf from just above the left faceoff dot. He's now piled up seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last three games and leads the team with 36 on the year.