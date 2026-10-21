Panarin tallied a goal, recorded two assists, posted a plus-3 rating and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Panarin provided a much-needed spark for the sluggish Kings' offense Tuesday. He was involved in three of the team's first four goals, dishing out two primary helpers and beating the first-period shot clock with a tally of his own. With his first three-point night of the season in the books, the 34-year-old star is up to four goals, seven points and 22 shots on net across seven outings. The 12-year NHL veteran put his ability to impact a game on full display Tuesday, reaffirming to fantasy managers that he will likely contend for 80-plus points once again in the 2026-27 season. His role as the Kings' top-line left winger and steady NHL resume make him a top-tier fantasy option for the foreseeable future.