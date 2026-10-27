Panarin tallied a power-play goal, recorded an assist and placed three shots on net in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Panarin's excellent run during the Kings' current road trip continued Monday in an effort highlighted by his go-ahead, power-play goal early in the second period. During the first four games of the Kings' five-game road trip, the 34-year-old winger has compiled four goals, seven points and 10 shots on net. With seven twine finders across 10 appearances this season, he's currently tied for 13th in the league in the category. After a down year in the goal-scoring department with just 28 tallies in 78 regular-season games a season ago, Panarin appears to be poised for a bounce-back year if he can continue to lead the Kings' offense. Given his start to the season, expect him to challenge for 30-plus goals and 85-plus points by the end of the campaign.