Soucy (personal) has returned to the team but won't play against Anaheim on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Soucy missed Saturday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia due to a personal matter. He hasn't skated for the past three days, and he will get at least Monday's game off rather than jumping back into the lineup. Soucy has three goals, eight points, 35 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 68 hits through 44 outings this campaign.