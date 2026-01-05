Miller (upper body) has been cleared for full contact, but he isn't ready to return to the lineup yet, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on Monday.

Miller remains on injured reserve and will miss his seventh straight game against Utah on Monday, but it doesn't sound like a return to the lineup is far away. Once he receives the green light to play, he should land a top-six role and see time on the first power-play unit. Miller has accounted for 10 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 74 hits across 35 appearances this season.