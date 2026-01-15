Quick gave up six goals on 17 shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Quick gave up four goals in the first period, but he was left in until Thomas Chabot tallied at 12:23 of the second. This was a fourth straight regulation loss for Quick, who is now 0-9-2 over his last 11 outings. He was mostly effective with a limited workload, but he has faltered significantly since Igor Shesterkin's (lower body) absence has led to Quick taking on the starting job. For the season, Quick is 3-10-2 with a 3.13 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 15 appearances. The Rangers' next game is Saturday in Philadelphia, which begins a four-game road trip.