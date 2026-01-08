Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Set to face Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Quick has a 3-6-2 record, 2.23 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 outings in 2025-26. He hasn't earned a win across his past seven appearances, going 0-5-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage in that span. Buffalo is tied for 15th in goals per game with 3.10, though it's worth noting the Sabres have won 10 of their last 11 games and have scored four-plus goals in four of their past five.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Takes loss in relief Monday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Crumbles against Caps•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Defending crease Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Tough night in Tuesday's loss•