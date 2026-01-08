Quick is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick has a 3-6-2 record, 2.23 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 outings in 2025-26. He hasn't earned a win across his past seven appearances, going 0-5-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage in that span. Buffalo is tied for 15th in goals per game with 3.10, though it's worth noting the Sabres have won 10 of their last 11 games and have scored four-plus goals in four of their past five.