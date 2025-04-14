Now Playing

Quick will defend the road crease against Florida on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick will make his fifth appearance since the 4 Nations break, and he's gone 2-2-0 with a 3.57 GAA and an .875 save percentage over his last four outings. The Panthers rank 13th in the NHL with 3.03 goals per game this season.

