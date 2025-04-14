Quick will defend the road crease against Florida on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Quick will make his fifth appearance since the 4 Nations break, and he's gone 2-2-0 with a 3.57 GAA and an .875 save percentage over his last four outings. The Panthers rank 13th in the NHL with 3.03 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Fades late against Philly•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Leaves ice first Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: No trouble against Sharks•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Slated starter Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Re-ups with club•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Woeful outing Sunday•