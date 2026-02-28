Rangers' Malcolm Spence: Three-point effort Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spence scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 4-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.
Spence reached the 20-point mark for the season with this performance, with nine goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances. The Rangers prospect has had to adjust a bit to the NCAA after spending the previous three seasons in the OHL. Spence will likely take more time to develop before joining the professional ranks.