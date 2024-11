Talbot is set to guard the home goal against New Jersey on Friday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot has a 6-4-2 record, 2.47 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He saved 24 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime win over Calgary on Wednesday. The Devils have an impressive 15-8-2 record and rank ninth offensively with 3.36 goals per game.