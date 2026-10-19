Talbot stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The Blue Jackets got more than doubled up on shots (34-14), but Talbot did his part to keep things close. The 39-year-old looked a lot better in this game than when he gave up six goals on 23 shots against the Panthers on Tuesday. Talbot will continue to handle backup duties behind Jet Greaves, though neither goalie is a strong play in weekly leagues since the Blue Jackets are playing just twice in the next seven days. They'll host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and the Golden Knights on Saturday.