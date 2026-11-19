Talbot will defend the road net in Thursday's clash against the Blackhawks, per Dave Maetzold of DMaetz Media.

Talbot is slated to draw his second consecutive start after yielding four goals in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Overall, the 39-year-old netminder has compiled a 5-4-0 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. As both he and Jet Greaves showcase inconsistency between the pipes, the opportunities in net should remain relatively even for the time being. Talbot will have a solid chance to bounce back Thursday, however, as the Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL with 2.48 goals per game this season.