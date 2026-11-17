Talbot will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Islanders, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Talbot will return to action Tuesday after backing up Jet Greaves in each of the Blue Jackets' last two contests. When Talbot has been called upon as of late, the 39-year-old backstop has been excellent, earning a win in four of his last five outings. Overall, he's up to a 5-3-0 record, a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage across nine appearances this season. He remains a viable streaming option in deep leagues Tuesday against the Islanders, who rank 17th in the NHL with 3.11 goals per game this season.