Talbot stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Talbot had lost his last two outings, but he bounced back against an easier opponent. Prior to his recent setbacks, he had won four straight appearances. The 39-year-old netminder is still in a risky spot to accumulate wins as a timeshare goalie for the Blue Jackets, but he's generally played well. On the year, he has a 6-4-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 11 games (10 starts). The Blue Jackets' next game is Saturday in Toronto.