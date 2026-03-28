Bear notched three assists in WHL Everett's 8-1 win over Portland in Game 1 on Friday.

The Silvertips dominated their playoff opener, and Bear was right in the middle of it. He had just four assists in nine playoff games a year ago. Bear is coming off a 36-goal, 77-point effort from 53 regular-season contests, so he should continue to rack up significant offense as Everett attempts to go on a deep run this spring.