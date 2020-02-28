Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Same old habits
Cholowski, who was called up from AHL Grand Rapids, posted a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.
Prior to the contest, Ansar Khan of MLive.com relayed from the young defenseman that he intends to play more aggressively while working against the grain of his "laid-back personality." However, it appeared to be another lackluster effort from Cholowski and the rest of the Red Wings in this crushing loss. The B.C. native has two goals, six assists and a minus-27 rating through 34 top-level games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Ascends to top level•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returns to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returned to AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from minors•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Slow going in AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.