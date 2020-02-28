Cholowski, who was called up from AHL Grand Rapids, posted a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.

Prior to the contest, Ansar Khan of MLive.com relayed from the young defenseman that he intends to play more aggressively while working against the grain of his "laid-back personality." However, it appeared to be another lackluster effort from Cholowski and the rest of the Red Wings in this crushing loss. The B.C. native has two goals, six assists and a minus-27 rating through 34 top-level games this season.