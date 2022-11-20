Oesterle is looking for his first point this season, but he's plus-7 through eight contests.
Oesterle is doing a great job of limiting mistakes as a depth option on the blue line. Granted, the Michigan native is averaging 14:17 of ice time -- which marks a four-minute drop compared to last season -- but Oesterle can help in a pinch as he compensates for the absence of Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed).
