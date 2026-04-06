Predators' Jordan Oesterle: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oesterle was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Oesterle hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet this season, but he will be an option for Monday's matchup against the Kings. He has notched 14 goals and 46 points in 65 AHL appearances this campaign.
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