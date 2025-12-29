Appleton scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Appleton's first point in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has resumed a bottom-six role and isn't seeing power-play time, so he shouldn't be expected to produce consistent offense. He's at four goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net, 33 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season.