Rasmussen (undisclosed) was injured late in the third period of Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Rasmussen scored an empty-netter but was injured in a scrum after the tally. Bruce adds that Rasmussen was being evaluated after the contest and seems to be okay, but it'll be worth checking on his status prior to Monday's game versus the Kings. The goal ended a 16-game stretch in which the 25-year-old was limited to one assist.