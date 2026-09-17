Rasmussen (lower body) was skating on the second line during Thursday's practice session to begin training camp, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Rasmussen missed the end of the 2025-26 campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he appears to have moved past the issue during the offseason. It seems unlikely that he'll face limitations stemming from his previous injury leading up to Opening Night. Across 64 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded six goals, eight assists, 64 hits and 63 blocked shots while averaging 12:39 of ice time.