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Rasmussen (lower body) will miss some games after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Rasmussen's injury Tuesday is related to his previous lower-body issue, as he was hit with a shot in almost exactly the same spot. With Rasmussen out, Dominik Shine will likely get the first crack at filling the opening in the lineup.

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