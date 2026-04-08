Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Will miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen (lower body) will miss some games after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Rasmussen's injury Tuesday is related to his previous lower-body issue, as he was hit with a shot in almost exactly the same spot. With Rasmussen out, Dominik Shine will likely get the first crack at filling the opening in the lineup.
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