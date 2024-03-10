Rasmussen scored a goal and added an assist before departing late in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

There was no update on Rasmussen's status after the game. He snapped a four-game point drought with his two-point game, which gives him 13 goals and 15 assists through 64 outings overall. The Red Wings' next game is Tuesday in Buffalo, and update on his status should be available before that contest. If he can't play, the Red Wings could dress seven defensemen or call up a forward from AHL Grand Rapids.