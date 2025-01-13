Tarasenko banked two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

Tarasenko snapped a four-game point drought with the helpers Sunday. The Russian winger hadn't produced a multi-point outing since Nov. 29, a span of 19 games. Tarasenko's lack of consistent production can be attributed to his current third-line role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit. Without a spot in the top six, the 33-year-old's offensive contributions will most likely be sporadic over the second half of the campaign. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has chipped in four goals and 16 points over 41 games this season.