Sabres' Dennis Gilbert: Gets one-way contract

Gilbert signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Sabres on Wednesday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Gilbert managed to secure a one-way deal, which might indicate that Buffalo plans to start 2026-27 with him on the NHL roster. However, the 29-year-old is likely to serve as the seventh defenseman and spend most games as a healthy scratch if he does make the team. Gilbert had an assist in eight regular-season outings with Ottawa in 2025-26. He also recorded 13 assists in 37 regular-season appearances between AHL Belleville and Lehigh Valley last season.