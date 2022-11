Cozens scored a goal during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Lightning.

Cozens, who has two goals in three games, connected midway through the third stanza Monday, giving the Sabres a short-lived 4-3 advantage. The 21-year-old center generated a team-high five shots and added a plus-2 rating, but the Lightning scored three unanswered goals late to claim the win. Cozens has contributed at least one point in his past five games (two goals, three assists).