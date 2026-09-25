Kulich (undisclosed) left Thursday's preseason game versus the Red Wings for precautionary reasons, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulich left about halfway through the contest. The 22-year-old forward was believed to have a chance at a middle-six role in place of Jason Zucker (abdomen). Kulich's own injury concerns casts a little doubt on that now, but the precautionary nature of his removal Thursday suggests he isn't dealing with a major issue. The Sabres play the Penguins in their last preseason game Saturday before opening the season in Columbus next Thursday.