Peterka notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The winger has a helper in consecutive contests and four assists over six games since his last goal. Peterka's ice time was back up to 16:47 in Saturday's outing, his highest total in five games. He remains on the third line for now, but with the Sabres having lost three straight, any potential lineup shuffle would likely benefit the 22-year-old. Peterka has a total of 28 points (eight on the power play), 77 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances.