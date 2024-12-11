Samuelsson (lower body) will be an option against the Rangers on Wednesday after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters the blueliner was "available to play," per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Samuelsson will be back in the lineup after missing the last 12 games due to his lower-body injury. In his 13 outings this year, the 24-year-old defenseman registered one goal, 15 shots and 24 hits while averaging just 16:05 of ice time. With Samuelsson back in the lineup, Ryan Johnson is the most likely candidate to be relegated to the press box.