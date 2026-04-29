Ostlund (lower body) is expected to miss some time after being hurt in Game 5 against the Bruins on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ostlund was just in his third game back from a 12-game absence due to an upper-body injury and now suddenly finds himself shelved once again. At this point, it seems like the 22-year-old center might be a long shot to play in the second round, assuming the Sabres advance, though a specific timeline hasn't been provided.