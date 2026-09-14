Ostlund (lower body) signed an eight-year, $52.8 million contract extension with Buffalo on Monday.

Ostlund generated 11 goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net and 30 blocked shots across 60 regular-season appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. He missed the final eight games of Buffalo's postseason run because of a lower-body injury, but he expressed optimism in May that he would be fine in a couple of weeks. Assuming he didn't suffer any setbacks during the offseason, Ostlund should be available for the start of training camp.