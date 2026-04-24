Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Two points in Game 3 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ostlund scored a goal and added an assist Thursday during the Sabres' 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The rookie center had a hand in a Bowen Byram tally that got Buffalo on the board midway through the second period, before Ostlund hustled for an empty-netter late in the third. Ostlund had been sidelined since March 25 due to an upper-body injury, missing the Sabres' last 12 games, but he made an immediate impact in his return after producing 11 goals and 27 points in 60 regular-season contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Set to return for Game 3•
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Might be available for Thursday•
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Expected to miss start of playoffs•
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Not expected back in regular season•
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Sabres' Noah Ostlund: Remains out Wednesday•