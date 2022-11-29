Thompson scored a goal, earned an assist and registered a plus-1 rating during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Lightning.

Thompson cut the Lightning's first-period lead to 2-1 on an unassisted tally Monday. The 25-year-old right winger is coming off a career-best 38-goal campaign and with 14 goals in 22 games this season he's on pace to establish a new standard. Thompson, who added four shots Monday, is developing into a more complete player during his sixth season. In his first 223 NHL games, Thompson was a combined minus-57. This season he is a plus-3.