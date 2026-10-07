Thompson scored a goal on nine shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Thompson came through late in the game when the Sabres needed him the most. The star playmaker netted the equalizer at the 9:38 mark of the third period and also delivered an assist on the overtime winner scored by Owen Power. The 28-year-old was extremely active offensively, leading all players with nine shots while logging 20:23 of ice time. Thompson has recorded at least two points in his last two games, producing two goals and two assists over that span.