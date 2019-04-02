Senators' Andreas Englund: Gets boost to NHL
Englund was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Ottawa reassigned Christian Wolanin to the minors in a corresponding move. We say 'better late than never' concerning an Englund promotion. Nabbed by the Senators in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Englund has produced three goals and 11 helpers through 65 games for AHL Belleville this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound left defenseman presumably will be considered for activation in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Reassigned back to minors•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Called up to big club•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent back to bus league•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Called up from minors•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Reassigned to AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Heads to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...