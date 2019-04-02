Englund was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Ottawa reassigned Christian Wolanin to the minors in a corresponding move. We say 'better late than never' concerning an Englund promotion. Nabbed by the Senators in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Englund has produced three goals and 11 helpers through 65 games for AHL Belleville this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound left defenseman presumably will be considered for activation in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers.