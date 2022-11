Talbot will patrol the blue paint in San Jose on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Talbot's last appearance came in relief of Anton Forsberg and he turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced. The 35-year-old is 1-3-0 despite a solid 2.44 GAA and .924 save percentage through six appearances this season. In his lone road outing of the season so far, Talbot stopped 37 of 38 shots in a dominant win against the Flyers.