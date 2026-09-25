Talbot posted a 15-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Penguins.

Talbot looked good, though he was essentially up against the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton roster. With three goals allowed on 41 shots over two games this preseason, Talbot has put in a good audition for the backup role behind Jet Greaves. Pheonix Copley, who cleared waivers Thursday, is also in the mix for that spot, but he can be moved to the AHL without needing waivers again for the next 30 days, which gives Talbot a bit more security.