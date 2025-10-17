Cozens scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Cozens remains steady on offense this season with two goals and two assists over five outings. He came up clutch Thursday, tying the game with 1:46 left in the third period, allowing the Senators to ultimately complete the comeback in the shootout. Cozens has added 16 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-7 rating while centering the second line and playing on the first power-play unit. His goal Thursday was his first point at even strength.